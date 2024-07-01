Customs Intercepts Large Catche Of Arms, Drugs In Port Harcourt 

The Nigerian Customs Services (NCS), on Monday, intercepted a 40ft container laden with various categories of arms and nine containers loaded with codeine at Onne Port, Rivers State.

The Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, who displayed the intercepted weapons and drugs to newsmen at Onne, Rivers State, said the weapons were brought into the Country from Turkey.

He said the weapons and drugs were concealed in fairly used clothes.

According to him, some persons arrested in line with the seizures are still in detention and would be prosecuted.

He said, “The Command anti-smuggling drive has yielded the following result: one 20P 9964 Rifle; another 20P 9964 Rifle; one Pump Action Rifle; one Practical Tactical 30H 80019922 Rifle; another 20P 992 Rifle; two AV Pump Action Rifle; and yet another P10115 Rifle. In total, we seized 11 Rifles and six Pistols from different containers imported into the country at different times.

“Also, in collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), we seized psychotropic substances imported into the country. Based on this collaboration, several kilograms of Cannabis Sativa have been seized. In recent time, we have also seized 23 packages containing 23 kilograms of heroin concealed in a container, the identity of which we are still keeping secret due to ongoing investigation.

“Our vigour to make these seizures was in furtherance of the resolve of the federal government to make this country safe. We are all aware that the importers of these seizures intend to use them for nefarious activities which includes support to insurgents and kidnapping activities and other vices that are inimical to the well-being and security of our nation.”

The Customs CAC, however, stated that the command surpassed January 2024 revenue generation by 107 per cent.

“In the area of revenue generation, for the first two months and 14 days of this year, the Tin-Can Customs Command has been able to generate N240.3 billion. If you recall, our revenue target on a monthly basis is N94 billion. What this means is that we have been able to surpass our expected revenue target of N188 billion for January and February.

“By way of percentage, we have surpassed our January revenue target by 107 percent and also surpassed our February target by 141 percent. I will not give you the percentage for March because we are still in the middle of March.”