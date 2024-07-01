Helicopter Didn’t Crash In Kaduna – Air Force

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has dismissed claims of a helicopter crash in Kaduna state, stating that it was an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) belonging to NAF that crashed in the Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News reported that residents had said that the helicopter crash took place in the early hours of Monday at Taimi village, near Rigachikun.

The eyewitnesses, who claimed the pilot emerged from the wreckage, told reporters that a team of military officers from the Nigerian Air Force arrived promptly to secure the area and carry out an initial investigation.

However, in a statement, the spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, Edward Gabkwet, said it was a UAV and not a helicopter as earlier believed.

Gabwet noted that a preliminary investigation has since commenced to ascertain what may have caused the mishap.

He said, “A NAF Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) experienced a mishap after take-off for a mission, at a location near Rumji Village and about 15 Km from Base. Since it is an unmanned vehicle, there were no casualties on board or on the ground

“A preliminary investigation has since commenced to ascertain what may have caused the mishap. Nigerians can rest assured that this minor setback will not, in any way, impinge on all ongoing operations.”