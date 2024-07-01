False And Mischievous Report – Management Speaks On Zungeru Power Plant ‘Explosion’

Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited, a parent company of Penstock Limited, which is in charge of the Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Plant in Niger State, has denied claims that there was an explosion at the plant.

Earlier reports had claimed that the power plant was hit by an explosion in the early hours of Monday and some workers on duty had sustained injuries of different degrees.

However, speaking via a statement titled: “Fake News of an Explosion at Zungeru Hydro Power Plant” the management of MESL stated that the plant was intact.

The statement which was shared on X insisted that the news being circulated was a false and mischievous report.

The statement partly read, “The fake news concerning an explosion at the Zungeru Hydropower Plant with resulting casualties published in newspapers on July 1, 2024, and circulated on social media has been brought to our attention.

“We wish to express our strong objection to this false and mischievous report, categorically stating that no such incident occurred.

“This report is not only false but also highly irresponsible and insensitive, given the pervasive nature of insecurity issues in Nigeria.”

In the statement, the board and management of the Zungeru Hydro Power Plant were also said to have reassured the public that “the Zungeru Hydropower Plant is intact and continues to power Nigerian homes and businesses after successfully concluding a 15-day test run that remarkably boosted power supply to the grid.”.