Why Nigeria Police Is Dysfunctional – Senate Leader

Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has lamented the dysfunctionality of the Nigeria Police amid growing calls for a more efficient and responsive police system.

The Senate Leader pointed out that, as currently constituted, the police were not set up to succeed in Nigeria.

Bamidele, who also serves as Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, noted that any police structure that does not reflect Nigeria’s federal realities cannot effectively address the root causes of the country’s security challenges.

He made these remarks on Monday during the 2024 Distinguished Personality Lecture Series, co-organized by the Department of Political Science and the Institute of Legislative Studies at the University of Ilorin, Kwara State.

The lecture, titled “Constitutional Amendment and the Political Dynamics of State Police in Nigeria,” was chaired by Deputy Senate President Senator Barau I. Jibrin, represented by Deputy Senate Leader Senator Oyelola Ashiru.

Other notable attendees included Senator Saliu Mustapha, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture; Senator Sadiq Umar, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Trade and Investment; Senator Akintunde Yunus, Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs; Prof. Wahab Egbewole (SAN), Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin; and Prof. Abubakar Suleiman, Director General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies.

During the session, Bamidele analyzed various socio-economic and political factors contributing to the dysfunctionality of the Nigeria Police and proposed solutions to these issues.

He cautioned against the frequent deployment of the armed forces without adhering to the 1999 Constitution and criticized the establishment and operation of state-level vigilante groups and security outfits without a national legal framework.

Bamidele emphasized that deploying the armed forces for internal law and order contradicts their constitutional mandate and undermines Nigeria’s image as a stable democracy.

He observed, “The challenges facing the Nigeria Police are numerous. How the police are organized, managed, governed, and funded determines their ability to protect the life and property of Nigerians.”

He continued, “Nigerians do not fully appreciate the depth and scale of the challenges facing the police. The police have not been set up properly to succeed in this nation. Effective policing in Nigeria is almost impossible without fundamental changes.

“The constraints faced by the police are often used as excuses for various misconducts and unprofessional behaviors by many officers.”

Bamidele acknowledged that despite efforts by the Nigeria Police leadership to enforce discipline and remove bad officers, operational misconduct remains prevalent, undermining the force’s capacity to address widespread insecurity.

He argued that the regular deployment of the Nigeria Armed Forces indicates that the current police structure cannot address the nation’s security challenges.

To remedy these issues, Bamidele advocated for a decentralized police model to tackle the myriad of security challenges undermining Nigeria’s internal cohesion and deterring investors.