Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 9th June, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 9th June 2024.

A proposed bill seeking to reintroduce a regional system of government in Nigeria is set to be transmitted to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu next week, according to sources.

Naija News reports that the development development comes after the House of Representatives last week disowned the draft bill, which had circulated widely on the internet.

The bill, titled “A Bill for an Act to substitute the annexure to Decree 24 of 1999 with a new governance model for the Federal Republic of Nigeria”, aims to replace the current constitution with a new governance model based on federal and regional governments.

The proposed legislation seeks to address the perceived flaws in the current constitution, which was imposed by the military without the people’s consent.

A prominent member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s assertion of continuing former President Muhammadu Buhari’s policies, describing it as a mere extension of problematic governance.

In a recent interview with Saturday Sun in Abuja, Galadima argued that Tinubu’s commitment to uphold Buhari’s policies contradicts his administration’s current stance of distancing itself from the challenges facing the nation.

According to Galadima, President Tinubu clarified during his campaign that his administration would build on his predecessor’s policies.

Therefore, Tinubu and his cabinet’s recent attempts to blame the previous administration for the current economic woes are deemed misleading.

State governors and the private sector have reportedly rejected the ₦62,000 new national minimum wage proposed by the federal government.

Naija News earlier reported that the Federal Government had increased its new national minimum wage offer from ₦60,000 to ₦62,000.

On the other hand, organised labour has also reduced its demand from ₦494,000 to ₦250,000.

However, findings by Punch have indicated that while the Federal Government may be ready to accept ₦65,000 as the new minimum wage, governors and the organised private sector insist that any figure above ₦57,000 may not be sustainable.

According to insiders, the governors’ major argument is that the states would be left with nothing for developmental projects if they accepted a minimum wage above ₦57,000, as they would have to pay a large chunk of their resources as wages to workers.

However, the negotiation for a new minimum wage is far from over as Organised Labour and the Federal Government continue to make offers and counter-offers.

A governor from the South who spoke with the aforementioned publication lamented how he would use huge amounts to pay less than 200,000 civil servants in the state, who did not constitute more than five percent of the population.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has vehemently criticized the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) for their stance that state governments cannot afford the proposed ₦60,000 minimum wage, describing it as a step towards economic catastrophe.

In a statement released over the weekend, the NLC accused the governors of bad faith amid ongoing wage negotiations.

The Acting Director of Media Affairs and Public Relations of the Governor’s Forum, Mrs Halima Ahmed, had earlier conveyed the governors’ concerns, stating that the proposed wage would consume states’ monthly allocations from the federation account, limiting their ability to cover other expenses.

However, NLC’s spokesperson, Benson Upah, countered this claim by pointing out the significant increase in the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) disbursements, which have risen from ₦700 billion to N1.2 trillion.

Upah argued that reducing the high cost of governance and corruption could make the proposed wage feasible.

The Federal Government has banned hoteliers across the country from lodging teenagers and underage girls in their facilities.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, read the riot acts on Saturday at the ‘Unlock Training and Grants’ ceremony in Abuja.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Technical, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Education, Abiola Arogundade, organised the programme, which saw 200 young entrepreneurs receive N100 million.

Speaking at the event, Kennedy-Ohanenye vowed it would no longer be business as usual as hoteliers who lodge underage girls risk being sanctioned.

To further depict the seriousness of the Federal Government, the minister disclosed that hoteliers, especially in the Federal Capital Territory, have been directed to mount a signpost outside their hotels warning prospective clients not to lodge underage girls in their premises.

She also extended the riot acts to school proprietors across the country, warning that they should ensure that no student is allowed to be bullied by either teachers or students.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced that the past year in office has presented significant challenges for the nation.

The Nigerian leader mentioned that he has been actively working to restructure and enhance the financial framework to deliver prosperity and relief to the citizens.

Naija News reports that President Tinubu made these comments during the inauguration ceremony of engineering infrastructure in Lot II of Guzape District in Abuja during the week.

He said his government focuses on development that benefits the people by providing the necessary infrastructure and facilities to enhance their living standards.

During the inauguration, President Tinubu also honoured two roads in the Guzape region of Abuja after the literary icon Chinua Achebe and J.P. Clark, following the suggestion and request from the Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike.

The Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has accused the opposition in Kano of distracting Governor Abba Yusuf for one year.

Kwankwaso reacted to the development during the declaration of the State of Emergency on education in Kano State.

He said, “Let me start by congratulating him on this historic day, the day the governor is declaring a State of Emergency on education. For those who are aware that the governor has been working from day one, you can see his footprints everywhere across the state.

“Despite the fact that the governor was distracted for about one year. Immediately after the election, enemies of the State took him to the Court – Tribunal, Appeal Court to the Supreme Court. We have seen what happened even when they knew that there is no need to go to any Court or tribunal. Everybody knew that he won his election.”

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has temporarily transferred gubernatorial powers to his deputy, Umar Usman Kadafur, as he departs for Saudi Arabia to perform the 2024 Hajj.

The governor and 1,815 other Borno pilgrims commenced their spiritual journey early Saturday morning.

This development was disclosed during an emergency session of the Borno House of Assembly on Friday, where Speaker Rt Hon Abdulkareem Lawan confirmed that Governor Zulum would be on a 28-day vacation from June 10 to July 8, 2024.

The speaker clarified that this arrangement complies with section 190(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which mandates a formal notice for such delegation of power.

According to the speaker, the temporary transfer is meant to ensure that the deputy governor can fully handle state affairs in Governor Zulum’s absence without consulting him.

This marks the second time Governor Zulum designated Kadafur as acting governor; the first instance was during a 21-day vacation in April 2021.

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has praised the recent South African election results as a prime example of a transparent and efficient democratic electoral process.

He contrasted this with Nigeria’s 2023 general election, which he referred to as a “show of shame.”

Recall that Obi was the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the last general election.

In a thread on his official X handle on Saturday, Peter Obi stressed that this stark difference is a painful reminder of Nigeria’s ongoing struggles with democratic governance.

He commended the robustness and transparency of the South African election, particularly highlighting their seamless online dissemination of results as a testament to their commitment to democratic principles and technological advancement.

However, Obi lamented the lack of transparency and controversy surrounding Nigeria’s electoral process.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has declared a State of Emergency in education in Kano State.

Naija News reports that the governor announced this on Saturday.

This is as the governor announced the hiring of 5,632 educators through the Better Education Service Delivery For All (BESDA) program, a project funded by the World Bank.

This program is designed to enhance equal access to education for children out of school in Nigeria and improve literacy in key states.

In his address at the ceremony, Yusuf stated that as the Governor elected to guide the state towards advancement and prosperity, he cannot overlook the alarming issues in the education sector, especially considering that education is his administration’s top priority.

He stressed that education is seen as a public service and the most valuable resource a society can pass on to future generations. Therefore, it is believed that no society can progress above the level of its education system.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.