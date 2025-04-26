Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 26th April, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 26th April, 2025.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared four individuals wanted over fraud

Naija News reports that the individuals were declared wanted for fraud perpetrated on an online trading platform called Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX).

The four persons declared wanted:

Seyi Oloyede

Emmanuel Uko

Adefowora Oluwanisola

Adefowora Abiodun Olaonipekun.

The Federal Government has justified its decision to install solar panels at the Aso Rock Villa, the seat of power in Nigeria, in a bid to reduce the enormous cost of electricity consumption.

The Director General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Mustapha Abdulahi, explained that the Aso Rock Villa has been paying an unsustainable amount of ₦47 billion annually in power bills, which led to the decision to invest in a solar power grid.

Abdulahi, speaking at a press briefing on Friday, stated that the decision is in line with President Bola Tinubu’s agenda to diversify energy sources, reduce the cost of governance, and ensure a more sustainable power supply.

“It is unsustainable for the Aso Rock Villa to continue to pay about ₦47 billion yearly in power bills, which is why President Bola Tinubu approved ₦10 billion for the installation of the solar power grid to power the presidential villa,” Abdulahi said.

Abdulahi further explained that the installation of solar panels at Aso Rock Villa would not only provide uninterrupted and clean energy but would also create job opportunities, foster innovation among Nigerian engineers and energy experts, and reduce the pressure on the national grid.

This move, according to Abdulahi, is part of the government’s broader goal to promote energy sustainability and independence, aligning with global green energy initiatives.

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, has blamed the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, for the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News reports that Morka during an interview with TVC on Friday, April 25, 2025, said Atiku flouted the party’s constitution by contesting the 2023 presidential election despite a zoning arrangement that favoured the South.

He said, “The problem in the PDP was Atiku’s obdurate refusal to abide by the convention of his own party and its constitution. He had no business running in that election when, under their constitution, a southern candidate was mandated, under the rotational agreement, to run.

“He was the one who created the problem. So it wasn’t just his nomination, he was, in fact, at the root of the problem the PDP is facing today.”

Responding to concerns that recent defections to the ruling party could push Nigeria towards a one-party state, Morka stated that APC is not weakening democracy by receiving defectors from other parties.

According to him, the APC remains strong despite pressure from within and outside the party.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has thrown a bold challenge to elders and traditional rulers in Rivers State, questioning their sincerity and contribution towards restoring peace since a state of emergency was declared in the state.

Speaking at the Platinum Jubilee Thanksgiving for Ken Chikere in Port Harcourt, Wike, who also served as governor of the state, said peace cannot be achieved through protests or emotional manipulation.

The FCT Minister maintained that reconciliation must be rooted in honesty and a collective willingness to put the state’s interest first.

In his words: “One month and seven days after Mr. President in his wisdom declared a state of emergency to save River State from anarchy, I challenge any Rivers so-called elder, even the traditional rulers, what attempt have they made to bring total peace?”

A prominent figure in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Sowunmi, has cautioned former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, urging him to stop painting Nigeria in a negative light during his international engagements.

Naija News reports that this counsel comes less than 24 hours after Sowunmi made a public appeal for Obi to return to the PDP ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The PDP stalwart’s latest comments were triggered by Obi’s recent remarks made during a visit to Johns Hopkins University in the United States, where he analysed Nigeria’s development trajectory in comparison with countries such as China, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

Obi had taken to his 𝕏 handle to share the contents of his presentation, in which he pointed out that in 1990, when the Human Development Index (HDI) measurements commenced, Nigeria, alongside China, Vietnam, and Indonesia, were all placed within the medium category of the HDI scale.

According to Obi, while the other three countries have since moved into the high category by 2025, Nigeria has regressed into the low category.

“Within the same period of 35 years, from 1990 to 2025, the GDP Per Capita of these comparable nations have all improved. As of 1990, while Nigeria had a GDP per capita of $556, China had $317, Indonesia had $578, and Vietnam had only $99. Nigeria, obviously, had higher GDP per capita than China, while Vietnam had less than one-fifth of Nigeria’s per capita. Today, Nigeria’s per capita is about one-fifth of Indonesia’s ($5000) and Vietnam’s (4400) GDP per capita and below one-tenth of China’s (1300) GDP per capita,” Obi stated.

He also added that Nigeria had the least number of people living in poverty among the four countries in 1990, but the reverse is now the case.

“In the area of poverty, Nigeria with about 50 million poor people, had the least number of people in poverty in 1990 than any of the three countries. While China had about 750 million people living in poverty, Indonesia and Vietnam had 85 million and 60 million poor people, respectively. China alone had about 15 times the number of poor people than Nigeria. Today, however, Nigeria has more poor people than these 3 countries combined,” Obi said.

Sowunmi, however, challenged Obi’s interpretation, describing his comparisons as imbalanced and failing to reflect the full picture of Nigeria’s economic structure.

Public Affairs analyst, Majeed Dahiru, has said former Governor Nasir El-Rufai and former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, can end President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 ambition.

Naija News reports that Dahiru alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors are all working for President Tinubu’s second tenure.

Speaking with Channels TV on Friday, Dahiru posited that PDP governors, who were mostly Southerners, would not like to oppose Tinubu’s candidacy in line with solidarity.

He noted that the PDP governors’ opposition to coalition was to ensure Tinubu gets his second term.

“That’s because the PDP governors, their preferred candidate for the next election, is President Bola Tinubu of the APC, because of Southern solidarity.

“The bulk of the governors in the PDP are from the South. One of their own is in power. They can’t work against one of their own. It’s not possible. In 2003, AD didn’t field a presidential candidate because of Obasanjo. That is the nature of Nigerian politics,” he said.

For a coalition to work, Dahiru stated that El-Rufai must be at the center of convincing the Muslim North to adopt a South East candidate, particularly Obi.

He noted that only such a coalition and support would guarantee Tinubu’s exit from government in 2027.

The House of Representatives member from Ideato Federal Constituency of Imo State, Ikenga Ugochinyere, has urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) to take urgent steps towards addressing the imminent danger that may soon befall the party.

This comes in the wake of the defection of PDP’s 2023 Vice Presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, and Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Ugochinyere, while addressing PDP members in Akokwa area of Imo State on Friday, disclosed that two more state governors and 40 lawmakers in PDP may soon defect.

The lawmaker also urged the PDP to ratify the removal of the party’s acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, and replace him with a candidate from the North Central.

Ugochinyere also called for the expulsion of PDP’s embattled National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, stressing that the party is sinking.

The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has again raised alarm regarding the reorganisation of Boko Haram militants in the Tumbus regions of Lake Chad and the Mandara hills within the Sambisa forest.

Naija News reports that Zulum made this statement in Maiduguri on Friday during a visit from the Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and other senior military officials.

While the governor recognised the military’s contributions to addressing the Boko Haram insurgency in Borno and the Northeast, he also pointed out a recent decline in their operational effectiveness.

“What we are facing now is that we do military exercises/operations, and after some time, we disengage. The Boko Haram and ISWAP members will again come and take over those areas that were hitherto regained,” Zulum said.

He explained that the Boko Haram terrorists are freely breeding in Tumbus water areas on lake Chad without much effort by the military to dislodge them.

Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, and his fiancee cum Edo State lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru, have officially formalise their union traditionally.

Naija News reports that in a video circulating online, the lovebirds were seen amidst a large crowd at the event.

Also in the video, Natasha wore an Idoma outfit with a headscarf covering her face as she walked to meet 2baba’s family.

Some traditional dancers, who were also wearing Idoma outfits, surrounded Natasha.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has stressed that he and his team have the responsibility of winning the club’s 20th Premier League title at Anfield against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, April 27.

Following Arsenal’s draw with Crystal Palace on Wednesday, Liverpool need just one point against Spurs to clinch the Premier League title with four matches still to play.

The last time Liverpool won the title was in the 2019-2020 season under former manager Jurgen Klopp, a historic moment during which fans were unable to celebrate in person due to the Covid pandemic.

“First and foremost, we recognise the weight of this responsibility,” said Slot.

“The last time this club celebrated a league victory, it was under very different circumstances. Everyone is excited for Sunday, but we understand there’s work to be done, and that starts with securing at least one point.”

Slot emphasised the importance of fan support, acknowledging their critical role throughout the season. “We hope our supporters will continue to cheer us on, fully aware that we need this point to achieve our goal”, he noted.

Tottenham will be looking for a turnaround as they have not won at Anfield since 2011 and are currently facing struggles with 18 league losses this season.

Liverpool boasts an impressive home record, having only lost twice in the league this season, with 41 points accrued from 16 matches.

Slot, in his first season as Liverpool manager after taking over from Klopp last summer, has successfully guided the team to a 12-point lead over second-placed Arsenal.

