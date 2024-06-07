Connect with us

Nigeria News

BREAKING: FG Proposes New Minimum Wage

Published

on

at

10:03 PM

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has increased its offer of a new national minimum wage to N62,000.

Naija News reports that organized labour has reduced its demand from N494,000 to N250,000.

Already the Tripartite Committee on New National Minimum Wage has adjourned as there was no consensus at the meeting.

The organized private sector also backed the government offer of N62,000, Vanguard reports.

More to come…

Related Topics:

George Oshogwe Ogbolu is a Digital Media Strategist | Content Writer | Journalist | New Media Influencer | Proofreader and Editor at Naija News.

Continue Reading
© 2024 Naija News, a division of Polance Media Inc. Contact us via [email protected] or Whatsapp on +2348113851775
Advertisement