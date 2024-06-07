BREAKING: FG Proposes New Minimum Wage

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has increased its offer of a new national minimum wage to N62,000.

Naija News reports that organized labour has reduced its demand from N494,000 to N250,000.

Already the Tripartite Committee on New National Minimum Wage has adjourned as there was no consensus at the meeting.

The organized private sector also backed the government offer of N62,000, Vanguard reports.

More to come…