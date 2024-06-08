FG Bans Lodging Of Underage Girls In Hotels

The Federal Government has banned hoteliers across the country from lodging teenagers and underage girls in their facilities.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, read the riot acts on Saturday at the ‘Unlock Training and Grants’ ceremony in Abuja.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Technical, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Education, Abiola Arogundade, organised the programme, which saw 200 young entrepreneurs receive N100 million.

Speaking at the event, Kennedy-Ohanenye vowed it would no longer be business as usual as hoteliers who lodge underage girls risk being sanctioned.

To further depict the seriousness of the Federal Government, the minister disclosed that hoteliers, especially in the Federal Capital Territory, have been directed to mount a signpost outside their hotels warning prospective clients not to lodge underage girls in their premises.

She also extended the riot acts to school proprietors across the country, warning that they should ensure that no student is allowed to be bullied by either teachers or students.

She said, “Nigeria must be better. From 20th (June), we have directed hotels to put a sign outside from the Ministry of Women. No lodging of underage girls. (Otherwise) what happened in Niger State will be an understatement of what will happen in the FCT and I mean it.

“No more lodging of underage girls and no more bullying in schools.”

While speaking with journalists, Kennedy-Ohanenye said the FG has commenced a probe into the distasteful viral clip of 10 Nigerian teenagers who were rescued from neighbòuring Ghana, where they were trafficked for prostitution.

The minister promised that the government would take decisive action on the matter next Monday.

She added, “Women are suffering in this country. Today, we have talked about the need to allow the poor to breathe in this country.

“Meanwhile I am sure you saw the video circulating about our girls taken to Ghana. Did you see it? Very good. Action will start on Monday. You will hear about our action first thing on Monday morning. That is the first thing I am going to approach and see what we can do about it.”