‘The Last One Year In Office Has Been Challenging’ – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced that the past year in office has presented significant challenges for the nation.

The Nigerian leader mentioned that he has been actively working to restructure and enhance the financial framework to deliver prosperity and relief to the citizens.

Naija News reports that President Tinubu made these comments during the inauguration ceremony of engineering infrastructure in Lot II of Guzape District in Abuja during the week.

He said his government focuses on development that benefits the people by providing the necessary infrastructure and facilities to enhance their living standards.

During the inauguration, President Tinubu also honoured two roads in the Guzape region of Abuja after the literary icon Chinua Achebe and J.P. Clark, following the suggestion and request from the Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike.

“Minister Nyesom Wike has provided exceptional leadership at a trying time for the country. It has been a very challenging time for us in the country. We are still retooling and rejigging our financial system to bring prosperity and relief to the people of this country.

“You have demonstrated the capacity to build a team, lead a team, and deliver on promises. I commend you,” Tinubu said.

The President, who hinted that the government would compensate those affected by the project, added, “To all of you here, to the District Head of Guzape, and to the representatives, litigation is not the answer. Compensation is the answer.

“Development that is focused on the people for economic prosperity and benefits is what we should pursue.”

During his address, the FCT Minister, Wike, shared that the original agreement, made in 2003 with a budget of ₦14 billion, was split into two phases named Lots 1 and 2, involving Dantata & Sawoe Construction Company Nigeria Limited and Gilmor Engineering Limited.

The Minister revealed that legal disputes marred the construction of the area, which encompasses 32 kilometres of roads, yet these challenges did not stall the project’s advancement.

He mentioned that about a year into their term, officials adjusted the project’s cost upward to ₦18.17 billion.