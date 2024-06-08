Nigeria’s 2023 Election A Show Of Shame – Peter Obi Hails South African Election

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has praised the recent South African election results as a prime example of a transparent and efficient democratic electoral process.

He contrasted this with Nigeria’s 2023 general election, which he referred to as a “show of shame.”

Recall that Obi was the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the last general election.

In a thread on his official X handle on Saturday, Peter Obi stressed that this stark difference is a painful reminder of Nigeria’s ongoing struggles with democratic governance.

He commended the robustness and transparency of the South African election, particularly highlighting their seamless online dissemination of results as a testament to their commitment to democratic principles and technological advancement.

However, Obi lamented the lack of transparency and controversy surrounding Nigeria’s electoral process.

Obi wrote: “The outcome of the recent South African election results remains a shining example of what a transparent and efficient democratic electoral process should look like.

“With about 60% voter turnout, over 90% of polling stations opening on time, and allowing diaspora voting, the results and updates were provided in real-time without any technical glitches during the election.

“This demonstrated the robustness and transparency of their system. The seamless online dissemination of results further highlights their commitment to democratic principles and technological advancement.

“This is in stark contrast to the ‘show of shame’ that the giant of Africa, Nigeria, presented to the world in 2023. Nigeria’s 2023 election, with less than 30% voter turnout and over 60% of polling stations starting late, no diaspora voting, and plagued by allegations of fraud and widespread irregularities, experienced all forms of glitches despite enormous expenditure to the tune of about a billion dollars (direct allocation of ₦313 billion and donor agencies’ support).

“The process has been widely discredited. The differences between the two countries’ electoral processes are both stark and lamentable. South Africa’s Election Results Center, with its state-of-the-art electronic board, showcased results with unparalleled precision and speed.

“Meanwhile, Nigeria’s electoral process is mired in controversy and lacks transparency. This glaring juxtaposition is a painful reminder of our country’s ongoing struggles with democratic governance.

“It underscores the urgent need for comprehensive electoral reforms to ensure that our elections are free, fair, and credible. We must learn from South Africa’s example and strive to build a system that restores the people’s faith in our democracy.

“The time for action is now, and we cannot afford to delay any longer in addressing these critical issues for a new Nigeria is POssible!”