Enemies Of Kano Distracted Gov Yusuf For One Year – Kwankwaso

The Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has accused the opposition in Kano of distracting Governor Abba Yusuf for one year.

Kwankwaso reacted to the development during the declaration of the State of Emergency on education in Kano State.

He said, “Let me start by congratulating him on this historic day, the day the governor is declaring a State of Emergency on education. For those who are aware that the governor has been working from day one, you can see his footprints everywhere across the state.

“Despite the fact that the governor was distracted for about one year. Immediately after the election, enemies of the State took him to the Court – Tribunal, Appeal Court to the Supreme Court. We have seen what happened even when they knew that there is no need to go to any Court or tribunal. Everybody knew that he won his election.

“Even the enemies were saying that they wanted to take it by force because they believe they have a government. Despite all that, the governor has been working and obstacle after obstacles, we don’t know what is happening and what has happened in this state but the governor is moving.

“In fact that reminds me of our situation during my second term when two months after my swearing in as governor, we had Boko Haram attacks in mosques, attacks in markets, police stations, schools and everywhere we were focused and ensured that we were not distracted.”