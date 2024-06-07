We Know How Strong South Africa Are – Super Eagles’ Calvin Bassey Says

Super Eagles of Nigeria defender, Calvin Bassey has noted that he and his teammates know how strong the Bafana Bafana are ahead of their clash tonight.

Recall that Calvin Bassey was part of the Super Eagles squad that knocked out South Africa in the semi-final stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. After playing a 1-1 draw in regulation time, the game dragged into a penalty shootout which Nigeria won 4-2 thanks to the brilliant goalkeeping of Stanley Nwabali.

Even though South Africa have recorded just two wins over Nigeria in their last 14 meetings, Calvin Bassey believes that the Bafana Bafana are too strong to be underrated.

Recall that the last time South Africa defeated Nigeria was in 2017 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, the same venue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification game which will kick off at 8 p.m. tonight, June 7.

Ahead of the must-win game, the 24-year-old Fulham defender, Bassey, noted that the Super Eagles are ready for the Bafana Bafana clash.

“Of course, you take confidence from it but at the same time, you cannot look down on them,” Bassey told NFF Media.

“I think we know how strong they are. The game went to penalties to show that we both pushed each other to the extent. We know what to expect from them and we are ready for that”

The Godswill Akpabio International Stadium is expected to be filled with Nigerian spectators as the Akwa Ibom state government has given free access to those who want to watch the match from the popular stand.

This is to give the Super Eagles more support in the must-win game and Calvin Bassey believes playing in front of the home fans is a big boost.

“That is always a confidence booster, to have our nation behind us and supporting us. It is always a boost for us and of course, we are looking forward to the games as well”, he said.