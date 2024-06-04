‘There Is No Pressure’ – Super Eagles’ Stanley Nwabali Says Ahead Of South Africa Clash

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, has stressed that there is no pressure on the Nigerian side to beat South Africa.

At 8 p.m. on Friday, June 7, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

The matchday three of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers is a must-win for the two countries.

Note that South Africa are currently occupying the second spot in Group C, a point above third-place Nigeria.

This means that a defeat to the Super Eagles will make it extremely difficult for the side to qualify from the group.

Hence, most football enthusiasts have argued that the game against South Africa is a must-win for the Super Eagles.

The clash against the Benin Republic in Abidjan on June 10 is also regarded as a must-win for Nigeria.

Despite having these two must-win games lined up for Nigeria, Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, has stressed that he and his teammates are not under pressure.

Nwabali who made his name when he helped the Super Eagles to reach the final of the 2023 AFCON after knocking out South Africa in the semi-final stage of the competition, stressed that the Eagles are training hard for the match.

“There is no pressure, we just take the game one at a time, we just have to put ourselves together and try to win the game (against South Africa), then move on to the next game against Benin in Abidjan,” the Chippa United goalkeeper told the Super Eagles media team.

“All we need now is to win this game and fight hard to qualify for the World Cup. Everybody is training hard and looking forward to the game.”