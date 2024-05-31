Super Eagles Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali Insists He Can’t Fight Maduka Okoye

Chippa United of South Africa goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, has stressed that he is not a rival to Udinese goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, who has returned to the Super Eagles squad to fight for a starting shirt.

Since January 2024, Stanley Nwabali has been the first-choice goalkeeper of the Super Eagles in the absence of Maduka Okoye who was left out of the national team due to inconsistent performance.

Before the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which took place in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, Nwabali’s form was so convincing to the then-coaching crew of the Super Eagles that he started all the games Nigeria played at the tournament.

Interestingly, Nwabali became one of the brightest stars in the team as he helped Nigeria to finish second in the tournament.

Ahead of the Super Eagles’ must-win 2026 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa on June 7, and against the Benin Republic on June 10, coach Finidi George decided to bring back Maduka Okoye to the national team after an impressive season at Udinese.

During an interview with Lagos Talks earlier this week, Stanley Nwabali was asked to comment on the return of Okoye.

The Chippa United goalkeeper said: “There’s no debate. If Maduka can give what he’s giving Udinese to the country, then he should play.

“It’s not like a club side, where you see a new signing and you talk about fighting, No. This is the country we are playing for, we are representing this green white green, and we want to see everyone happy.”