Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey Named In Premier League Team Of The Week

Super Eagles of Nigeria duo Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey have been named in the Premier League team of the week after matchday 26.

Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey were 2023 AFCON stars who helped the Super Eagles of Nigeria reach the final of the tournament.

Unfortunately, the two players couldn’t help the Super Eagles beat the hosts, Ivory Coast, in the final as they failed to win the 4th AFCON for Nigeria.

Interestingly, Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey proved that their form in the 2023 AFCON was not a fluke as they helped their club, Fulham, to stun Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Bassey scored the match opener in the Premier League encounter before Harry Maguire grabbed the equalizer. In the last minute of the game, Iwobi scored the winner as the game ended 2-1 in favour of Fulham.

Due to this performance, they were included in Whoscored.com’s Premier League Team of the Week alongside Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka, Manchester City star Phil Foden, and Fulham goalkeeper, Bernd Leno.

Meanwhile, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks has also named Calvin Bassey in his team of the week after the outstanding display of the Nigeria international against Manchester United.

Crooks included one player from Fulham, Crystal Palace, and West Ham United. Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Aston Villa contributed two players each to the Team.

While explaining his reason for including Bassey in his team of the week, the pundit wrote, “This was an impressive team performance by the Cottagers with Bassey and Tosin Adarabioyo back in the starting line-up and could have played this match in stocking feet.

“Nigeria international Bassey’s goal was a nice finish to an excellent personal performance.”