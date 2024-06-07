Fans To Watch Super Eagles Of Nigeria Vs South Africa For Free

The Godswill Akpabio International Stadium is expected to be packed to the brim as the government of Akwa Ibom state gives fans access to the stadium for free ahead of the Super Eagles of Nigeria vs Bafana Bafana of South Africa clash.

Ahead of the must-win 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and South Africa, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced that fans who plan to watch the game at the stadium must be ready to part with 1,000 naira per seat for the popular stand.

As for the spectators who intend to enjoy the game from the VIP stand of the magnificent stadium, they are expected to part with 3,000 naira per seat.

But to ensure that the Super Eagles get maximum support during the must-win 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification game, the state government has decided to pay off the ticket fee for the popular stand.

This means that only those who choose to watch the game from the VIP section of the stadium are expected to pay for the match according to a Daily Post report.

Note that the Super Eagles of Nigeria are going into the qualification game which will kick off at 8 p.m. (Nigeria time) as the 4th placed team in Group C. A win for them tonight will send them straight to the top of the group with a point above Rwanda and Benin Republic.

After tonight’s game, the Eagles will fly to Abidjan for their 4th game in the qualification series against Benin Republic on June 10.

Note that you can watch the Super Eagles of Nigeria vs South Africa clash via the FIFA+ streaming platform, NFF TV on YouTube, and DSTV.