I Had Enough Sessions With Super Eagles – Finidi George Says Ahead Of South Africa Clash

Super Eagles head coach, Finidi George has insisted that he had enough sessions with the team ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa.

Later tonight (8 p.m.), Finidi George will lead the Super Eagles to take on South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

Finidi and his team started training for the game on Sunday with just 15 players out of 23 invitees. The remaining eight players were stuck in Lagos and Abuja due to the NLC strike on Monday.

Five of the players arrived at the Super Eagles camp in Uyo on Tuesday and the rest joined the team on Wednesday.

Hence, it wasn’t until Thursday that coach Finidi George had the opportunity to train with the entire 23 invited Super Eagles players (last training session) ahead of tonight’s game.

In the game pre-match press conference, Finidi stressed that he had enough training sessions with the team, adding that only three players were affected by the strike.

“The strike affected just three players, I had enough sessions with the squad,” the former Enyimba head coach said.

Though Finidi George has headed the Super Eagles in two friendly games before their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa tonight, the game in Uyo is seen as his biggest test.

But he is not a novice in being a part of big games as a coach. Recall that the former Ajax winger was on the bench as an assistant manager to Jose Peseiro when Nigeria knocked out South Africa from the 2023 AFCON semi-finals in February 2024.

Ahead of tonight’s game, the 53-year-old Nigerian tactician has urged his players not to dwell on the AFCON win over Bafana Bafana, noting that he and his coaching crew have their plans for tonight’s encounter.

“We have trained well, the players understand the task. I trust my players and their quality. It’s a must-win game,” Finidi said.

“The AFCON win against South Africa is gone, this is a new game. We have our plans.”