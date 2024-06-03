‘NLC Strike Affecting Super Eagles Preparation For 2026 World Cup Qualifiers’

The ongoing Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) nationwide strike is reportedly affecting the preparation of the Super Eagles for the forthcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have a 2026 World Cup qualifiers game against Bafana Bafana of South Africa in Uyo on Friday, June 7. Following that, the 2023 AFCON medalists will fly to Abidjan to take on Benin Republic in another World Cup qualifier on June 10.

Ahead of these must-win games, the Super Eagles have been training at the practice pitch of the Godswil Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo since Sunday morning, June 1.

Unfortunately for the team, about eight of the players are yet to get to camp at the time of writing according to Daily Post who quoted the team’s new media officer, Promise Efoghe.

The players, Maduka Okoye, Semi Ajayi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Calvin Bassey, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi, Ademola Lookman and Paul Onuachu, are reportedly in Nigeria but they have not been able to connect a flight to Uyo due to the ongoing NLC strike.

The ongoing strike has reportedly forced all domestic flights across the country to be halted, hence, the delay in the players’ arrival in Uyo.

Naija News gathered that 15 players alongside coach Finidi George and his coaching crew trained on Sunday evening and Monday morning ahead of the qualification game. They are expected to have another training session tonight.

Meanwhile, former Super Eagles head coach, Samson Siasia has noted that the absence of injured Victor Osimhen could negatively impact the performance of Nigeria against South Africa on June 7.

Siasia noted that South Africa are having an advantage over Nigeria because they are going into the game with the same coach and set of players they used in executing the 2023 AFCON, unlike the Super Eagles.

“It will be difficult for the Super Eagles as they will be without a key player (Osimhen), and while South Africa will be coming with the same coach and players, we have a new coach,” Siasia said according to SCORENigeria.