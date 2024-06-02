2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Super Eagles Begin Training With 13 Players

Super Eagles of Nigeria players have started training at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo in preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa on June 7 and Benin Republic on June 10.

Naija News gathered that the Super Eagles had their first training session at the stadium earlier today, June 2. Thirteen players were present for the training session which was the first time coach Finidi George is overseeing the Eagles’ practice as the team’s head coach.

Recall that since the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) appointed Finidi George as the Super Eagles head coach in April, he has not had a session with the team until today.

Following their morning training session earlier today, they are expected to train later this evening as they continue to intensify their preparation for the must-win clash.

At the time of writing this report, the 13 players who are currently in the Super Eagles camp include Victor Boniface, Terem Moffi, Fisayo Bashiru, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Samuel Chukwueze.

Others are Ojo Olorunleke, Stanley Nwabili, Benjamin Tanimu, Ibrahim Olawoyin and Raphael Onyedika, alongside the team’s newcomers, Ismaila Sodiq and Kenneth Igboke.

Other ten players are expected to arrive in camp between today and Monday, June 3.

Note that the Super Eagles of Nigeria are currently occupying the third spot in Group C with two points, a point behind second-placed South Africa, and two points below first-placed Rwanda.

