Minimum Wage: List Of Labour Unions Set To Join NLC, TUC Strike

Some labour unions have indicated readiness to comply with the strike action declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Naija News recalls the TUC and NLC, on Friday, announced a nationwide strike action scheduled to begin on Monday, 3rd June, over the refusal of the federal government to agree on a new minimum wage with the labour leaders.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) have all disclosed their intention to participate in the strike.

This will lead to a breakdown of academic and administrative activities on Monday as lecturers and non-teaching staff of the nation’s public tertiary institutions join the strike.

A National Executive Council (NEC) member of ASUU said the various branches would join the state council of NLC in the start of the indefinite strike while the national officers would join the NLC strike rally at Abuja.

“ASUU as an affiliate of NLC will participate in the indefinite strike. Our members have been informed. No lecturer will go to class as from tomorrow until when the NLC calls off the strike”, he told The Sun.

One of the branch chairmen of SSANU also said the national body has directed its members to join the national strike.

The chairman explained that administrative activities in public universities would be paralysed from tomorrow until the industrial action is suspended.

The case will be similar in state and federal polytechnics as the ASUP President, Shammah Kpanja said “indeed ASUP will surely join the strike.”

Meanwhile, Naija News earlier reported that the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has also declared its support for the nationwide strike declared by the NLC and TUC.

