Minimum Wage: Organized Labour Issues Deadline To Zamfara State Government

The organized labour has issued a two-week ultimatum to the Zamfara State government to address anomalies in the implementation of the ₦70,000 minimum wage to workers in the state.

The ultimatum was issued over the failure of the Zamfara State government to commence the full implementation of the new minimum wage, which was approved last year by President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports the state Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Chairperson, Comrade Sani Halliru Kuryar, and his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, Sa’idu Mudi, described the wage implementation as disappointing and a violation of the agreement between labour and the government.

The unions also demanded the immediate reinstatement of civil servants who were unlawfully dismissed, warning that failure to act could lead to industrial action.

Details later…