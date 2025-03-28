We Can’t Remain Silent, FG Wants To Tax Nigerian People To Death – NLC President, Ajaero

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has accused the federal government of putting too much economic burden on Nigerians without regard for their survival or well being.

Ajaero also accused the government of prioritizing corporate interests over the welfare of citizens.

Naija News reports the NLC president who made the submission on Friday at the 6th Quadrennial Delegates Conference of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) in Lagos, said the government has inflicted heavy burdens on Nigerians through unjust taxation, tariff hikes, and failure to honour agreements.

He, however, added that the union and Nigerians would no longer keep quiet and would have to resist government tyranny, which he described as a betrayal of the social contract between the people and the government.

“We must resist the attempt to tax the Nigerian people to death.

“At a time when the minimum wage is not being implemented appropriately, and federal civil servants are having their salaries arbitrarily reduced, we cannot remain silent. These actions are not just unjust; they are a betrayal of the social contract between the government and the people,” Ajaero declared.

The NLC insisted that the organized labour would not tolerate any form of dictatorship or economic oppression. He called on political office holders to always make the interest of the people a priority.

“We must resist the concentration of power in the hands of a few and the systematic subversion of constitutional order,” he said.

Ajaero called on Nigerian workers to remain vigilant and organised, promising that the NLC would continue to push back against policies that undermine their welfare.

“Our struggle is not just about the maritime sector or the MWUN alone.

“It is a struggle for the soul of Nigeria – a struggle to build a nation where the rights of workers are respected, where labour is justly rewarded, and where the welfare of every citizen is prioritised,” he said.

The NLC president, in his speech, also commended the outgoing MWUN leadership under Adewale Adeyanju for their commitment to workers’ welfare and urged the incoming leadership to continue the struggle for fair wages, decent working conditions, and a stronger labour movement.

“The new leadership must surpass the achievements of the past.

“It must take the union to greater heights and ensure that workers ultimately win,” he added.