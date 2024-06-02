Minimum Wage: NANS Declares Position On Planned Labour Strike

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has expressed support for organized labour over its decision to embark on a nationwide strike in protest of the federal government’s refusal to meet its minimum wage demands.

NANS, in a statement on Sunday by its president, Pedro Obi, said the demands of labour are legitimate and reasonable.

Recall the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Friday, announced an indefinite nationwide strike set to commence on Monday, June 3, 2024, over the refusal of the government to raise the proposed minimum wage above N60,000.

In a statement on Sunday, the NANS President urged the government to accede to labour demands.

He said: “The current economic realities have significantly eroded the purchasing power of the average Nigerian worker. Inflation, the rising cost of living, and the continuous devaluation of the naira have made it increasingly difficult for many families to meet their basic needs.

“The youth and student population of Nigeria are directly affected by the welfare of our parents and guardians, who are predominantly workers and civil servants. An improved minimum wage would translate into better living conditions for millions of Nigerian families, thereby fostering a more conducive environment for students to focus on their education and personal development.”

NANS also called on all students, civil society organizations and citizens to support labour in its bid to reach a mutually beneficial agreement on the minimum wage with the government.

The statement added, “NANS believes that a prompt resolution to this issue is vital for maintaining industrial harmony and ensuring that our educational institutions continue to function without disruptions.

“We stand ready to support the labour movement and the Nigerian workers in their quest for a fair and just wage. We call on all students, civil society organizations, and concerned citizens to lend their voices to this cause and to advocate for a just resolution that ensures the dignity and well-being of every Nigerian worker.”