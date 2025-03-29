It is Irresponsible, Mischievous To Claim We Have Been Compromised – NLC Fires Back At Nwaeke

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Rivers State Chapter has dared the former Rivers State Head of Service, George Nwaeke, to prove his allegation that the union was becoming politicized.

Speaking via a statement, the NLC warned Nweke to desist from making defamatory allegations against the Congress.

They insisted that the union remains a non-partisan organization dedicated to workers’ welfare without political affiliations.

NLC also refuted allegations that its State Chairman, Alex Agwanwor, had held private meetings with the Governor and received financial inducements.

The union further clarified that its stance on the state of emergency in Rivers State is driven by facts and workers’ interests rather than political considerations.

It stressed that workers’ welfare must remain a priority over political conflicts.

The statement reads in full, “The attention of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Rivers State Chapter, has been drawn to the recent press statement by Dr. George Nweke, the former Head of Service of Rivers State. While we acknowledge his right to express his opinions, we must categorically reject the baseless and misleading allegations made against the leadership of the NLC and Labour in general.

“Labour’s Commitment to Impartiality and Workers’ Welfare

“The NLC is a non-partisan organization that remains dedicated to defending the rights and interests of workers in Rivers State and across Nigeria. It is highly irresponsible and mischievous for Dr. Nweke to insinuate that the leadership of Labour in Rivers State has been compromised or is engaging in political partisanship. The NLC, under the leadership of its State Chairman, has at all times acted in the best interest of workers without undue political influence. The Labour movement is driven by principles of fairness, transparency, and accountability, and we will not allow our integrity to be tarnished by baseless accusations.

“Dr. Nweke’s claim that the NLC Chairman has been holding private meetings with the Governor and receiving financial inducements is outright false and defamatory. Such allegations are nothing more than an attempt to discredit the Labour movement and divert attention from the real issues affecting the state. The NLC leadership in Rivers State operates in full compliance with ethical standards and has consistently engaged with the government on legitimate labour matters, including workers’ welfare, salary payments, and improved working conditions.

“The NLC is an advocate for good governance, stability, and the rule of law. It is, therefore, disheartening that Dr. Nweke has chosen to malign the Labour movement by suggesting that it is being used for political maneuvering. If he has any credible evidence of wrongdoing, we challenge him to present it to the appropriate authorities rather than resort to unsubstantiated public statements aimed at inciting discord.

The declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State is a matter of national discourse, and the NLC, like all stakeholders, has the right to express its position based on facts and the impact on workers. The Labour movement will always stand against any action that undermines the democratic rights of the people or leads to instability that affects workers and the general populace. Our position on this matter remains clear: the welfare of the workers and the citizens of Rivers State must be prioritized above political interests.

“We urge Dr. Nweke and other political actors to refrain from dragging the NLC and its leadership into their political battles. The NLC will not be intimidated or coerced into taking sides in political disputes. Our primary responsibility is to the workers, and we will continue to champion their cause with integrity and accountability.”