Attempts To Tarnish Abure’s Image Will Not Be Tolerated – Labour Party Warns

The Labour Party (LP) has strongly condemned ongoing attempts to discredit its National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure, insisting that all allegations of forgery, perjury, and conspiracy against him have been dismissed by both forensic investigations and police reports.

Speaking in response to a press conference by Professor Theophilus Ndubuaku of the NLC Political Commission and the Chairman of the Nigerian Corruption Watch, Prince Dandy Rowland, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, accused them of engaging in a deliberate smear campaign.

It will be recalled that the Senator Nanedi Usman-led Caretaker Committee had persistently called for the prosecution of Abure and other party officials, citing alleged misconduct.

This demand has continued despite the clear rulings of investigative bodies and the judiciary.

Arabambi denounced these accusations as baseless, aimed at undermining the credibility of the party’s leadership and the Inspector General of Police.

“The forensic report and the investigative police report stated clearly that there was no forgery. The file that was forwarded to the Attorney General of the Federation has since been returned to the police on the grounds that the forensic report exonerated the four persons in its entirety,” he stated.

He further emphasized that the Court of Appeal had already ruled in favor of Abure, stating, “The Court of Appeal in a judgment delivered by Hon. Justice Hamma Akawu Barka, Hon. Justice Adebukola Banjoko, and Hon. Justice Peter Chudi Obiorah on the 6th day of March 2023 in suit No. CA/ABJ//CV/559/2023 has set aside the allegations of forgery, perjury, and criminal conspiracy, and only the Supreme Court has the jurisdiction to set it aside.”

Arabambi reiterated that the Inspector General of Police could not be faulted for refusing to pursue prosecution, as the appellate court ruling left no legal grounds for further action.

He also criticized Ndubuaku and NLC President Joe Ajaero for persistently pushing a narrative that contradicts established legal decisions.

“At this juncture, Ndubuaku and his master, Joe Ajaero, must understand that Barr. Julius Abure, Alhaji Farouk Umar Ibrahim, and Clement Ojukwu have no case to answer,” Arabambi asserted.

The party’s spokesperson described as absurd the notion of issuing an ultimatum to the Attorney General of the Federation over a case that had already been conclusively settled by the Court of Appeal.

“It is therefore clear that Mr. Ndubuaku and his group are clearly antithetical to all provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) with respect to strict adherence to the rule of law.

“Their further attempts to use every opportunity to tarnish the image of the party leadership base on any form of intimidation will not be tolerated,” he added.