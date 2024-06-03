Ahmed Musa Tells Finidi George Why Super Eagles Must Beat South Africa, Benin

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has urged the team’s coach, Finidi George to ensure that his side wins the two 2026 World Cup qualification games going down this June.

Coach Finidi George who was confirmed the head coach of the Super Eagles in April will face the biggest test of his managerial career when the side face South Africa in Uyo on Friday, June 7.

The 2026 World Cup qualification game is a must-win because the Super Eagles are currently sitting in third place in Group C, a point below second-place South Africa and two points below first-place Rwanda.

If the Super Eagles fail to beat South Africa in Uyo, it will put the country under severe pressure in subsequent qualification games.

Following the game against South Africa, Nigeria will fly to Ivory Coast to take on Benin Republic, another World Cup qualification game the Eagles must win to brighten their chances of qualifying for the World Cup.

Ahead of the two games, Ahmed Musa who is not invited for the qualifiers stressed that Finidi George needs to win the matches to boost his confidence and that of the team.

“There are a lot of expectations for him now that we have two very difficult games to play for the World Cup qualifiers”, Musa told ESPN.

“The important thing is just to win these two games because if we win, a lot of confidence will come for him and the team. So we just have to support him and wish him the best of luck.”