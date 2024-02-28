Ahmed Musa Goes Club-less As He Terminates His Contract With Sivasspor

The Super Eagles of Nigeria captain, Ahmed Musa, has terminated his contract with Turkish Super Lig outfit, Sivasspor.

Ahmed Musa left the Turkish side, Fatih Karagumruk, and joined another Turkish side, Sivasspor in 2022.

Since then until he left the club for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in January 2024, Musa has managed to make just two appearances for the Turkish club.

Most football enthusiasts were stunned when he linked up with the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of the 2023 AFCON due to his lack of game time at his club side.

While in Ivory Coast for the tournament, Ahmed Musa, who is the most capped Super Eagles player, didn’t kick a ball until the end of the tournament even though Nigeria got to the final of the tournament where they lost to the hosts.

Reports claimed that Ahmed Musa had requested for his contract with his Turkish side, Sivasspor, to be terminated in December before he left for the AFCON.

The contract was terminated after all the parties involved reached a mutual agreement, according to reports in Turkey.

Since the 2023 AFCON ended on February 11, 2024, Ahmed Musa has not travelled back to Turkey to reunite with the Turkish side.

Accredited FIFA and CAF photojournalist, Adepoju Tobi Samuel, reported that the Turkish club has been owing the 31-year-old Nigeria international for the past six months.

This is believed to be the reason Musa decided to terminate his contract with the Turkish club alongside some other players. The veteran forward is now working on landing another club ahead of next summer’s transfer window.