Ahmed Musa Begs Nigerians To Stop Cyber Attack On Alex Iwobi After AFCON Loss

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has begged Nigerians to stop cyber attacks on midfielder Alex Iwobi after Nigeria’s defeat against Ivory Coast in the African Cup of nations (AFCON) final.

Naija News recalls that Iwobi had continued to come under heavy criticism following his poor performance at the AFCON final against Ivory Coast. While top government officials had continued to commend the team for their performance, Nigerians were left outraged by the failure of Nigerian to lift its fourth AFCON title.

However, pleading with Nigerians to stop cyber attacks on Iwobi, Musa wrote, “Dear fans, I want to please urge you to halt the cyber-bullying directed towards Alex Iwobi. Cyber bullying is not just a violation of decency but also a serious crime. It’s hypocritical to claim that football unites us while engaging in such behavior.

“Losing a game is undoubtedly tough, but targeting a single player for the team’s shortcomings is unfair and unjust. We win as a team, and we lose as a team. Alex gave his all on the field, just like every member of our squad.

“Instead of spreading negativity, let’s show genuine love and support to our players. They need our encouragement now more than ever. Let’s uplift each other and stand united, both in victory and defeat. 👏🦅🇳🇬 THANKS”