Alex Iwobi Says He Doesn’t Care About Cyberbullying Ahead Of Nigeria Vs Ghana Clash

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder, Alex Iwobi has stressed that he’s not worried about the cyberbully he suffered after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Alex Iwobi suffered a series of cyberbullying after the Super Eagles of Nigeria failed to beat Ivory Coast in the final of the 2023 AFCON. The hosts which lost 1-0 to Nigeria in the group stage of the competition, beat the Super Eagles 2-1 in the final to win their 3rd AFCON title.

After the game, some Nigerian football fans believed that Alex Iwobi didn’t do enough during the game and they argued that the low work rate of the Fulham midfielder contributed to the Eagles’ defeat.

The social media abuse targeted at Iwobi was so severe that the 27-year-old Nigeria international had to delete all his Instagram content which sparked speculations that he was considering retiring from the national team.

However, after interventions from some celebrities and football stakeholders, things became calm and he stressed his commitment to the team.

After announcing his return to the Premier League with a goal against Manchester United following the 2023 AFCON, the Fulham new signing returned to Instagram.

Alex Iwobi is also back in the Super Eagles squad and he is set to start against Ghana in their first friendly game following the 2023 AFCON.

“The whole competition I didn’t see it. I remember in a press conference they said, ‘Where is the creativity?’ and I had to address the role I was given and I said I am the kind of guy who will listen to my coach and try to do the job I’m told to do,” Alex Iwobi said in his project 17 podcast ahead of the friendly game against Ghana which will kick off at 5 p.m. later today.

“It is what it is, it is not the first time…that is football. I would rather be off social media, I don’t want to see that and I don’t care.”