‘Alex Iwobi Has No Plans To Leave Super Eagles’

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder, Alex Iwobi is not planning to retire from international football contrary to initial speculations.

Recall that Alex Iwobi became a target of online troll after the 2023 AFCON final on Sunday, February 11, as most Nigerian fans believe that the 27-year-old midfielder didn’t do enough in Ivory Coast’s 2-1 win over the Super Eagles.

Due to the trolls, Iwobi decided to delete all the content on his Instagram page. Afterward, reports went viral that the Fulham summer signing is considering leaving the national team.

However, Guardian UK reporter, Osasu Obayiuwana, who claimed to have sources close to Alex Iwobi and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), wrote on X that the midfielder has no plans to leave the Eagles.

He wrote, “I just spoke to someone extremely close to @NGSuperEagles @alexiwobi. I won’t name the person, because he’s asked me not to quote him. But he knows Alex as well as anyone possibly can.

“This is what he has to say, “Alex is totally unaffected by all the noise that has been making the rounds. He has no plans to quit the Eagles, as he loves playing for his country. He cannot be hounded out by the opinions of people whose opinions don’t matter…

“Mental strength is key in this business and Alex wouldn’t be playing at this level for over nine years if he was weak. He is now a veteran of the game and doesn’t allow such negativity to get to him.

“There will always be haters and trolls but the majority of #Nigerians love him and appreciate his talent and what he has achieved…”

If this report is anything to go by, Alex Iwobi is expected to reunite with his other Super Eagles teammates in June for the continuation of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier. In the said month, the Super Eagles are expected to play against South Africa and the Benin Republic.