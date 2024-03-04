Alex Iwobi Returns To Instagram With Music Video After Trolling [Video]

Super Eagles of Nigeria and Fulham midfielder, Alex Iwobi, has returned to Instagram weeks after deleting all his posts on his page following trolling from some Nigerians.

Alex Iwobi was one of the most prominent Super Eagles players in the just concluded 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast. He started almost all the games in the tournament including the final.

Despite his push for Nigeria to win the 2023 AFCON which would have been the fourth win in the history of the country, most Nigerian football enthusiasts blamed him for the country’s 2-1 win in the final against the hosts, Ivory Coast.

Hence, immediately after the final on February 11, 2024, most of his critics stormed onto social media to troll him, forcing him to delete virtually all his content on the platform.

Following that, there were reports that he was considering retiring from international football due to the criticism or trolling he suffered on social media.

But the fact that he got massive support from his teammates, Nigerian celebrities, and even the sports minister, John Owan Enoh, he had a change of mind.

The 27-year-old Nigeria international returned to his club afterward and made a huge statement to his critics when he scored the match-winner for Fulham against Manchester United. Thanks to his goal, the Red Devils fell 2-1 in front of their home fans at Old Trafford.

Days after, Alex Iwobi announced his return to Instagram with a music video in which he was heard rapping as he showed the clips of what he has been up to since he left the platform.

In the video, the former Arsenal star showed some of his displays in the 2023 AFCON and also showed his match-winning goal against Manchester United.