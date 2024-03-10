Alex Iwobi Set Personal Record In English Premier League

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder, Alex Iwobi is currently having the best of his football career in the Premier League so far in the 2023-2024 season.

Alex Iwobi started his professional football career at Arsenal after graduating from the club’s youth system on July 1, 2015.

After playing at the Emirates Stadium from 2015 to 2019, the 27-year-old Nigerian attacking midfielder moved to Everton on August 8, 2019, for a transfer fee worth €30.40 million.

He joined Fulham on January 31, 2023, for a transfer fee worth €23.70 million and has made himself one of the most important players at the club so far.

Alex Iwobi who can play as a midfielder, attacking midfielder, and sometimes as a wingback had the best run in his football career during the 2018-2019 season while at Arsenal.

During the said season, Iwobi scored three goals in 35 Premier League appearances which was the highest amount of goals the Nigeria international scored in the league before this season.

Aside from the said season, Alex Iwobi scored a total of six goals and provided nine assists in 51 appearances in all competitions which made the 2018-2019 season the best of his football career.

Interestingly, Iwobi has broken his Premier League goalscoring record in the 2023-2024 season thanks to the consolation goal he scored against Wolves on Saturday, March 9.

During the said game, Iwobi scored in the 98th minute but that was too late for Fulham to stage a comeback as the game ended 2-1 in Wolves’ favoured.

But the good news for Iwobi was that the attacking midfielder has now scored five Premier League goals and provided one assist in 22 league games which is currently his best run in the Premier League. He has scored 6 goals in 25 games in all competitions so far this season.

Since Iwobi returned from the 2023 AFCON where he helped the Super Eagles of Nigeria to finish second, he has scored two Premier League goals.

His biggest goal this season was the match-winner he scored against Manchester United at Old Trafford on February 24.