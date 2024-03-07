Alex Iwobi Uses Man United To Win Monthly Award At Fulham 

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder, Alex Iwobi, has landed an award at Fulham for his match-winning goal against Manchester United on February 24.

On the said date, Fulham visited Old Trafford to take on the Red Devils, which was a stunning outcome for the traditional mid-table side. Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey scored the match opener in the 65th minute for the visitors before Harry Maguire scored the equalizer in the 89th minute.

When the Manchester United fans at the stadium thought the home side would run away with a 1-1 draw, Alex Iwobi stroked the winner in the 90+7th minute. The goal earned Fulham an unprecedented 2-1 away win at Old Trafford.

On Wednesday, the Premier League club, Fulham, announced that Alex Iwobi’s match-winning goal against Manchester United is the club’s goal of the month for February.

The 27-year-old Nigeria international earned 57.2 percent of the fans’ vote to win the monthly award.

Note that Iwobi’s goal against United came barely two weeks after Iwobi was bullied online by his countrymen for allegedly not doing enough to help the Super Eagles of Nigeria win the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.

Recall that the Super Eagles lost the final of the tournament to the hosts on February 11, 2023.

Since Alex Iwobi joined Fulham from Everton on January 31, 2023, the midfielder has scored five goals in 22 games in all competitions for the Cottagers. He will be in action once again for the club at 4 p. whenn Fulham take on Wolves in a Premier League game on Saturday, March 9.