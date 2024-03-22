Super Eagles Of Nigeria Starting Lineup Against Ghana Released

Interim coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Finidi George, has announced his starting lineup for the international friendly match against Ghana.

The Nigeria Vs Ghana international friendly match, which is scheduled to kick off at Stade de Marrakech, Morocco, by 5 p.m. later today, March 22, is the first game involving either of the two teams since after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Recall that Ghana crashed out of the tournament in the group stage while Nigeria went as far as to the final of the tournament where they lost 2-1 in favour of the hosts, Ivory Coast.

The friendly game between Nigeria and Ghana later today is the first meeting between the two teams since the Black Stars ended the Super Eagles’ dream of playing in the 2022 World Cup with a 1-1 draw in Abuja.

Hence, the friendly game is more or less an opportunity for the Super Eagles to revenge against their West African rivals.

Coach Finidi George, who was made the country’s interim coach after Jose Peseiro’s contract expired on February 29, has decided to go into the friendly game with a three-man attack.

In the absence of Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, and Taiwo Awoniyi, who are all out with different degrees of fitness issues, the coach has decided to use Cyriel Dessers as his top 9 while Kelechi Iheanacho and Alex Iwobi will mount the wings.

Below is the full starting lineup of the Super Eagles of Nigeria against the Black Stars of Ghana:

Formation: 3-4-3

Goalkeeper: Stanley Nwabali

Defenders: Semi Ajayi, Benjamin Tanimu, and Chidozie Awaziem

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Bruno Onyemaechi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, and Frank Onyeka,

Attackers: Cyriel Dessers, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Alex Iwobi.