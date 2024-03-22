Finidi George Names His Captain, Tactics For Nigeria Vs Ghana Clash

Super Eagles Interim coach, Finidi George has revealed that his team’s tactics will not be too different from the ones used during the 2023 AFCON.

Finidi George was part of the Super Eagles squad at the 2023 AFCON as an assistant coach to Jose Peseiro. During the tournament, the Super Eagles were more defensive despite having one of the best-attacking lines in the world.

Most critics believe that the defensive tactics of Jose Peseiro made the players work harder than normal and left the players exhausted at the end of every game.

Finidi George who will be in charge of the Super Eagles in an international friendly against the Black Stars of Ghana at 5 p.m. later today, March 22, said he would add a extra “element” to the usual style of the team.

He said his team, who will face their West African rivals at Stade de Marrakech, Morocco tonight, would adopt a style that will help them to reserve energy.

He also revealed that Leicester City duo Kelechi Iheanacho or Wilfred Ndidi will put on the captain armband since the team’s captain, Ahmed Musa and his vice, William Troost-Ekong were not invited for the friendly game.

When asked about his captain for the friendly game, the retired Nigeria international said, “Ndidi is there or Kelechi? Definitely, we want to win it”.

Finidi George continued, “Tactics, we are not changing much, just add a few elements we think will help players with energy.

“We will be very, very tactical and see how we can win the ball as quickly as possible, that is what we will do tomorrow and I hope it is going to work.”