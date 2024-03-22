Chidozie Awaziem Backs Coach Finidi George Ahead Of Nigeria Vs Ghana Clash

Super Eagles of Nigeria defender, Chidozie Awaziem, is hoping that the team will have a good run under the leadership of coach Finidi George.

Finidi George is the interim coach of the Super Eagles as the Nigeria Football Federation continues searching for a permanent coach after the exit of Jose Peseiro whose contract expired on February 29.

George is among the coaches who have applied for the team’s vacant managerial role. He has the chance to prove his credibility by leading the Eagles to victory against Ghana at 5 p.m. today and Mali on March 26.

The retired Nigeria international is not new to the current setup of the Super Eagles, as he was an assistant coach to Jose Peseiro in his two years reign with the Eagles.

Finidi George, also the head coach of Enyimba, was part of the Super Eagles coaching crew at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, in which Nigeria finished second behind the hosts, Ivory Coast.

After spending about two days under the leadership of George, Boavista FC defender, Awaziem, said the atmosphere in the team has been good.

Awaziem said, “It has been wonderful, amazing, the atmosphere is quite good, the weather conditions are good, and we are all focused on the friendly games ahead and we are all getting along with our new coach.

“I think basically he knows everything about the team. He has been part of us, so it is not going to be difficult for him to lead the team. He is doing amazingly well with the training sessions, and I hope we are going to have a good run with him.”

Finidi George’s first job is to help Nigeria beat their West African arch-rivals, Ghana, at the Grand Stade de Marrakech in Morocco later today. Awaziem envisions a good game for Nigeria.

He said, “Honestly, we are planning to have a good game against Ghana. We know the rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana, but we are all prepared and focused for the game. We all are football players, and we all want to fight for our country. I mean, it is going to be a wonderful game between Nigeria and Ghana.”