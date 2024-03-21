Finidi George Doesn’t See Super Eagles Of Nigeria Vs Ghana Clash As Friendly

Interim Super Eagles coach Finidi George has noted that the game between his team and the Black Stars of Ghana on March 22, 2024, is more than just a friendly.

Finidi George, who played for the Super Eagles between 1991 and 2002, noted that he has been involved in games involving Ghana and Nigeria since 1992, and none of the games were ever taken likely.

Note that the last time the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Black Stars of Ghana met was during the last phase of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Ghana qualified ahead of Nigeria thanks to an away goal rule following the 1-1 draw in Abuja.

The two West African rivals will meet in Marrakech, Morocco, at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 22, in an international friendly.

“They call it friendly matches but there is really nothing friendly when you play, especially Ghana. I have been involved in matches against Ghana since the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations in Senegal”, Finidi told NFF Media.

“Matches between our countries are serious duels and always seen as battles by our peoples. The Black Stars did not perform that well at the recent Africa Cup of Nations and they will be keen to banish that memory.”

Aside from aiming to beat Ghana for the pride of the country and the fans of the Super Eagles, Finidi George is hoping for a positive performance from the team to build their confidence going into the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Aside from meeting Ghana, the Super Eagles will meet Mali on March 26, and Finidi George is expecting “good results” from the two games.

“We finished in second place at the Africa Cup of Nations and everyone expects us to maintain that high rating and be even better in a short while. Our objective is to get good results in these two matches and stay positive ahead of the World Cup qualifiers”, he said.

“We will be missing four players who have pulled out due to injury but I have confidence in the team that we have here, that they will wear the green-white-green with pride and with patriotic fervour.”