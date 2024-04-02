Why I Didn’t Shake Kano Governor’s Hands – Ahmed Musa

Advertisement

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has said he refused to shake the hands of Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State, in a recent video, out of respect for him and his office.

Musa said this in a statement via his Instagram page on Tuesday amid a social media storm surrounding a viral video showing his refusal to shake the Kano governor.

In the video, the footballer was seen shaking hands with the Kano State deputy governor while bowing to the governor and seemingly ignoring his handshake.

In the statement, Musa described his action as a sign of cultural respect while calling for a shift in attention towards the pressing issues facing the nation.

Advertisement

The Super Eagles captain asserted that the significance behind his gestures emphasised the deep-rooted traditions of the Northern culture.

He, however, expressed disappointment that the incident has garnered such widespread attention, even from national media outlets, diverting focus from more pressing matters facing the country.

Musa urged Nigerians to redirect their energy towards finding solutions to the nation’s problems rather than getting caught up in needless distractions.

Advertisement

He said: “It has come to my attention that a moment captured almost a month ago, has unexpectedly become the centre of attention on social media. It is disheartening to see a simple act of cultural respect blown out of proportion.

“In our Northern culture, the gesture of kneeling, shaking hands, etc. signifies the highest form of respect. This was my intention when I greeted the deputy governor in such a manner.

“However, when it came to greeting the governor, I chose to bow and not shake his hands, honouring him in a way that is deeply rooted in tradition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s unfortunate that amidst all the pressing issues our nation faces – economic hardships, security challenges, religious clashes, and more – this seemingly insignificant moment has garnered so much attention.

“What’s even more disheartening are the comments questioning my respectfulness, especially from those who don’t know me personally.

“Let’s pause for a moment and reflect on where we choose to direct our energy. Shouldn’t it be towards finding solutions to the problems plaguing our society rather than getting caught up in needless distractions?

“I urge us all to channel our collective efforts towards addressing the real issues at hand. Let’s focus on uplifting one another, fostering unity, and working towards a better future for all.”