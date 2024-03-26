Nigeria Vs Mali: Osayi-Samuel, Alex Iwobi Talk Tough Ahead Of Friendly

Super Eagles of Nigeria duo, Alex Iwobi, and Bright Osayi-Samuel believe that the Nigeria team will beat tonight’s opponent, Mali.

At 10 p.m. (Nigerian time) tonight, March 26, the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Mali will meet at the Grand Stade de Marrakech, Morocco in an international friendly.

The match is coming over four days after Nigeria beat the Black Stars of Ghana 2-1 in a friendly game that took place at the same venue.

Ahead of the game, the 27-year-old Fenerbahce defender, Bright Osayi-Samuel believes that if the Eagles can be physical against Mali tonight, the victory is certain.

“The same preparation that we had against Ghana; we know how physical they are,” Osayi-Samuel told reporters in Morocco.

“In the game, if we can match their physicality, then our ability will see us through.”

As for Alex Iwobi, the Fulham midfielder has stressed that he and his teammates want to end the March international break with a victory.

“We have analyzed and seen our weak points from the last game. We know where we need to improve and what we can do to get another win,” Iwobi told reporters.

“We don’t really win most of our friendlies. We beat Ghana and hopefully will end this international break with another win against Mali.”

Note that the last time Nigeria faced Mali, the game ended in a 1-0 victory for the Super Eagles on May 27, 2016 courtesy of Kelechi Iheanacho’s strike.