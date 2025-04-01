Uromi Killing: My Mother Is Christian, Father Is Muslim, My Words Were Never About Religion – Musa

Former Captain of the Super Eagles, Ahmed Musa, has said his words against the killing of some reported hunters in Uromi, Edo State, were not about religion but humanity.

Naija News reports that Musa disclosed that his mother is a Christian, while his father is a Muslim. He said he was raised on the principles of both religions and could not stay quiet in defending whatever affects adherents of both religions.

The Kano Pillars striker said his condemnation of the killing of 16 reported hunters was a result of his concern for the loss of human lives.

On his 𝕏 handle, last Saturday, Musa decried the killing of reported hunters. His tweet on 𝕏 generated criticism, as his followers and fans accused him of being silent in all reported killings by herdsmen across the country.

“My heart is heavy. How did we get here? How did we lose our sense of humanity? Innocent travelers, simply on their way to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, were hijacked and unalived in Edo State.

“This isn’t about tribe, religion, or background—this is about human lives! When did we become so desensitized to pain? Where is our compassion? Where is our sympathy? We cannot allow this kind of evil to become our new normal. Every life matters.

“May their souls rest in peace. May their families find strength. And may we, as a people, remember that humanity comes first,” he wrote on Saturday.

Following the criticism the tweet generated, Musa, in another tweet on Monday, wrote:

“It’s unfortunate that my previous post was misunderstood by some; albeit by people who don’t know me. For perspective sake, my mother was Christian and my father Muslim. As someone who was raised to know both religion, it means anything that happens in this country affects me either way. That said, my words were never about religion—they were about humanity. We should never justify loss of lives.

“It’s painful to see how quickly people jump to division instead of understanding. Must we always see things through the lens of religion, tribe, or politics? When innocent lives are lost in such a horrific way, the first thing we should feel is compassion, not argument.

“At the end of the day, we are humans first—before religion, before language, before race. If we lose sight of that, then what’s left of us?

“This is the last I’ll say on this matter. I pray for peace to reign.”