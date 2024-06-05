Super Eagles Of Nigeria Vs South Africa: How to Watch, Ticket Fee, H2H, Kick-Off Time

Coach Finidi George will have his first major test as the coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria when South Africa visits Uyo for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers matchday three.

Finidi George who was appointed the coach of the Super Eagles in April 2024, is coming into the team after they have recorded two draws, 1-1 against Zimbabwe, and 1-1 against Lesotho, in their first two World Cup qualification games.

These two unexpected draws have left the Eagles in the third spot in Group C, a point below second-place South Africa, and two points below first-place Rwanda.

Coach Finidi George and his boys are condemned to beat South Africa to stand a better chance of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Super Eagles of Nigeria Vs South Africa Kick-Off Time, Venue

The Super Eagles of Nigeria vs South Africa 2026 World Cup qualifiers matchday three will take place at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. (Nigerian Time) on Friday, June 7, 2024.

How to watch and prices of match tickets:

The Super Eagles of Nigeria vs South Africa 2026 World Cup qualifiers matchday three will be broadcast Live on DSTV. You can also stream the match live on the official YouTube channel of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

If you are opportune to be in Uyo on Friday, you can watch the game Live at the stadium for as low as N1,000 on the popular stand. The VIP stand costs as low as 3,000.

You can buy the match tickets at the premises of the stadium.

Nigeria vs South Africa head to head:

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have had a better run against South Africa over the years. In their last 14 encounters, Nigeria recorded seven wins and five draws. The Bafana Bafana of South Africa have beaten the Super Eagles just twice in their history.

Interestingly, the last time South Africa defeated Nigeria was on June 10, 2017, at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium. After the 2-0 victory over Nigeria, the Super Eagles went on to beat them 2-1 in the quarter-finals of the 2019 AFCON and 4-2 (via penalties) in the 2023 AFCON semi-finals.