Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 4th June, 2024

The tripartite meeting of the National Minimum Wage Committee, which started at about 5pm on Monday, concerning a potential increase in the minimum wage, has concluded at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The meeting had delegations from the federal government and the organized labour in attendance.

At the end of the meeting, which lasted for about five hours, the federal government and the labour unions – Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), reached some agreements which were documented and signed by all parties.

Naija News reports that at the end of the meeting, SGF George Akume, who briefed newsmen on the outcome of discussions, revealed that President Bola Tinubu is committed to a minimum wage higher than ₦60,000.

Below are highlights of resolutions reached at the meeting.

1. PRESIDENT BOLA TINUBU IS COMMITTED TO MORE THAN ₦60,000 MINIMUM WAGE.

2. NO WORKER WILL BE VICTIMISED AS A RESULT OF THE INDUSTRIAL ACTION.

3. WE HAVE HAD A REALISTIC AND PRODUCTIVE MEETING.

4. TRIPARTITE COMMITTEE TO MEET DAILY FOR ONE WEEK.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) are set to convene on Tuesday to consult their members and make a decision regarding the ongoing nationwide strike.

This follows the conclusion of the meeting between the labour leaders and the federal government delegation led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, on Monday.

The labour unions had embarked on an indefinite nationwide strike on Monday over the dispute with the federal government on the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

However, Akume summoned the labour leaders to a meeting during which resolutions were reached on fast-tracking the process of arriving at a conclusion on a new minimum wage.

Organized labour will meet their organs on Tuesday and decide on the strike.

The Nigerian Army Headquarters has revealed why soldiers stormed the venue of a meeting between the Federal Government and organised labour on Monday.

Naija News earlier reported that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SFG, George Akume, summoned the leadership of the Organised Labour for a meeting over the ongoing nationwide strike.

After arriving at the meeting, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), in a post on its X handle, wrote: “Soldiers are Presently surrounding the venue of the meeting between Labour and Government at the premises of the SGF.”

Labour source also revealed to Vanguard that the action is intended to intimidate Organised Labour, but the leaders remain steadfast.

Reacting in a statement on its X handle, the Army stated that soldiers at the venue are part of the security detail of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has called on Organised Labour to halt its ongoing nationwide strike, which has significantly disrupted economic activities across Nigeria.

Speaking on Channels Television’s “Politics Today” on Monday, Onyejeocha emphasized the extensive economic losses incurred since the strike’s onset, affecting businesses, airports, universities, hospitals, and the power sector.

During her appearance, she highlighted the complexities in determining a new minimum wage, noting that it involves not only the Federal Government but also state governments and the Organised Private Sector.

She pointed out that the aftermath of the strike’s first 24 hours had brought considerable hardship to Nigerians, urging the labour unions to return to the negotiating table.

The minister stressed the impracticality of the ₦494,000 wage demand by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), indicating that several state governments are still struggling to meet the ₦30,000 minimum wage set in 2019.

She argued that any new wage agreement must reflect the economic realities, including the productivity and financial capabilities of employers.

Onyejeocha urged the unions to consider the ₦60,000 offer proposed by the government and the private sector, cautioning that the higher demand could exacerbate the already high inflation rate, which stands at 33.69%.

She reassured that the government is earnest about reaching a fair and sustainable wage agreement that considers the economic conditions and the broader impacts on the nation’s economy.

The Nigerian Army officially handed eight students from Confluence University of Science and Technology Osara, Kogi State, who were rescued on Sunday, to Governor Ahmed Ododo at Army Headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

Out of the 31 students taken, 29 were successfully rescued.

Naija News reports that the handover ceremony was overseen by Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Emekah, the Deputy Chief of Operations (Army), representing Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Emekah highlighted the collaborative efforts of the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, and other security agencies in successfully rescuing the students from the clutches of terrorists.

He noted that the rescue operation was carried out in a dense forest near Oro Ago Village in Kwara State during a thorough clearance mission.

He emphasized that the operation to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators of the heinous crime is still ongoing.

The acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum has said that the party wants the Labour Party (LP) 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi and former members to return to its fold.

Damagum stated this during an appearance on AIT’s ‘Nigeria Right Now’.

Recall that Obi’s recent meeting with PDP 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and other party chieftains had sparked speculations of an alliance.

When asked to speak about Obi’s recent visits, Damagum was evasive.

Asked if he would want Obi back in the PDP, the party chair said, “Not only him. Every other person that has been in this party, we want them back. The party like I told you, is a brand that you cannot take away. It will accommodate all of us. We are making steps in that direction.

The Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, has warned that any attempt to intimidate, provoke, or blackmail its leaders at the negotiation table will worsen the nationwide strike.

Naija News reports that this comes amidst the ongoing emergency meeting of the organised labour with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, following the indefinite nationwide strike.

In a post via its X handle on Monday night, the union insisted that any form of intimidation or blackmailing of the leaders could further prolong its strike action indefinitely.

In a post read, “Any attempt to intimidate, provoke or blackmail our leaders at the negotiation table would worsen the issue and further prolong our action indefinitely. Our leaders are acting in accordance with the directives of our organs. Viva! Organized labour. Viva! Working people of Nigeria!”

Leading fintech companies OPay and Kuda Microfinance Bank have announced that they are resuming new customer onboarding.

This follows the clearance received from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which had previously directed a temporary halt to new customer enrollments.

On April 29, the CBN issued a directive requiring fintech firms to pause the registration of new customers as part of broader federal government efforts to clamp down on illicit foreign exchange transactions and the unregulated operations of cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance.

This suspension came in the wake of an April 24 ruling by a Federal High Court in Abuja, which granted an interim order to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to freeze at least 1,146 bank accounts linked to unauthorized foreign exchange dealings.

An analysis revealed that 90 percent of these accounts were held by commercial banks and the remaining 10 percent by fintech.

In statements released on Monday, both OPay and Kuda Microfinance Bank welcomed the CBN’s decision, emphasizing their commitment to adhering strictly to the approved Know Your Customer (KYC) verification procedures.

The Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government, through the minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, has appealed to the Organised Labour to sheath their swords and return to the negotiating table.

Naija News learnt that the FG made the passionate appeal on Monday, June 3, in Abuja.

Recall that the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and Trade Union Congress, TUC, began a nationwide strike at midnight on Sunday, June 2, 2024, in response to the Federal Government’s refusal to increase the proposed minimum wage from N60,000.

According to the Nation, Idris, while speaking with newsmen, said that the government is equally bothered about the shutdown of critical infrastructure by the striking workers.

He urged the Labour Union to understand that the minimum wage negotiation is not only for public workers alone as it also affects the private sector.

Idris, therefore, appealed to the Labour Union to return to the negotiating table and negotiate a realistic and sustainable wage.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, has provided reassurance to Nigerian workers that the Federal Government will continue the ₦35,000 wage award until a new minimum wage agreement is reached.

This statement came during her appearance on Channels Television’s “Politics Today” amidst ongoing national strikes initiated by organized labour.

The ₦35,000 interim wage award was introduced in October of the previous year as a temporary relief measure for workers following the removal of the petrol subsidy.

Despite concerns and rumours that the wage was to be a short-term solution, lasting only six months, Onyejeocha clarified that the government plans to maintain this wage award until further negotiations are concluded.

Onyejeocha urged the striking workers to suspend their action and return to the negotiation table. She emphasized the government’s openness and willingness to continue dialogue, aiming to finalize a reasonable and sustainable new minimum wage.

