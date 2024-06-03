Any Attempt To Intimidate Us Will Worsen Strike – NLC Warns

The Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, has warned that any attempt to intimidate, provoke, or blackmail its leaders at the negotiation table will worsen the nationwide strike.

Naija News reports that this comes amidst the ongoing emergency meeting of the organised labour with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, following the indefinite nationwide strike.

In a post via its X handle on Monday night, the union insisted that any form of intimidation or blackmailing of the leaders could further prolong its strike action indefinitely.

In a post read, “Any attempt to intimidate, provoke or blackmail our leaders at the negotiation table would worsen the issue and further prolong our action indefinitely. Our leaders are acting in accordance with the directives of our organs. Viva! Organized labour. Viva! Working people of Nigeria!”

Meanwhile, a former Treasurer of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the current chairman of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria, Bamgbose Betty, has suggested that members of the Senate should receive the minimum wage.

This, she believes, will provide them with firsthand experience of the challenges faced by Nigerian workers.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen on Monday, Betty voiced her frustration with the government’s approach to the minimum wage negotiations.

She argued that if senators were to live on the minimum wage, it would foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of the everyday struggles faced by the average Nigerian worker.