BREAKING: ‘Misleading Falsehood’ – Army Reveals Why Soldiers Are At FG’s Meeting With Organised Labour

The Nigerian Army Headquarters have revealed why soldiers stormed the venue of a meeting between the Federal Government and organised labour on Monday.

Naija News earlier reported that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SFG, George Akume, summoned the leadership of the Organised Labour for a meeting over the ongoing nationwide strike.

After arriving at the meeting, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), in a post on its X handle, wrote: “Soldiers are Presently sorrounding the venue of the meeting between Labour and Government at the premises of the SGF.”

Labour source also revealed to Vanguard that the action is intended to intimidate Organised Labour, but the leaders remain steadfast.

Reacting in a statement on its X handle, the Army stated that soldiers at the venue are part of the security detail of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

The Army said: “The attention of Army Headquarters has been drawn to a false breaking news by NLC alleging that soldiers currently surround the venue of the ongoing meeting between NLC and the SGF.

“Kindly note that the NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, who is also attending the meeting, arrived at the meeting venue with his retinue of statutorily approved military escorts. Once the meeting is over, the escorts will lead the NSA from the venue.

“Kindly disregard the deliberate and misleading falsehood being peddled about the presence of the escorts at the meeting.”