Breaking: NLC, TUC Give Update On Strike After Meeting With FG Delegation

Published

on

at

11:13 PM
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) are set to convene on Tuesday to consult their members and make a decision regarding the ongoing nationwide strike.

This follows the conclusion of the meeting between the labour leaders and the federal government delegation led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, on Monday.

Details later…

