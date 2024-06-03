Just In: FG Makes Fresh Demand From Labour Over Minimum Wage Strike

The Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government, through the minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, has appealed to the Organised Labour to sheath their swords and return to the negotiating table.

Naija News learnt that the FG made the passionate appeal on Monday, June 3, in Abuja.

Recall that the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and Trade Union Congress, TUC, began a nationwide strike at midnight on Sunday, June 2, 2024, in response to the Federal Government’s refusal to increase the proposed minimum wage from N60,000.

According to the Nation, Idris, while speaking with newsmen, said that the government is equally bothered about the shutdown of critical infrastructure by the striking workers.

He urged the Labour Union to understand that the minimum wage negotiation is not only for public workers alone as it also affects the private sector.

Idris, therefore, appealed to the Labour Union to return to the negotiating table and negotiate a realistic and sustainable wage.

Meanwhile, the ongoing nationwide strike action by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) has impacted judicial proceedings, leading to a postponement of the much-anticipated hearing on the Kano emirate tussle at the Federal High Court in Kano.

The court, which is presided over by Justice A. M. Liman, was scheduled to deliberate on an exparte motion concerning the Kano State Emirate Council’s recent upheaval.

This legal action was initiated by Alhaji Aminu Babba Dan’Agundi, the Sarkin Dawaki Babba, challenging the Kano State Emirate Council (Repeal) Law.

This law dissolving the five Kano Emirates reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.

Justice Liman had previously granted an order to maintain the status quo ante, effectively pausing any actions to implement the controversial law until a detailed review could be conducted on the Fundamental Rights application filed by the parties involved.