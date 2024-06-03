Strike Stalls Court Hearing On Kano Emirate Tussle

The ongoing nationwide strike action by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) has impacted judicial proceedings, leading to a postponement of the much-anticipated hearing on the Kano emirate tussle at the Federal High Court in Kano.

The court, which is presided over by Justice A. M. Liman, was scheduled to deliberate on an exparte motion concerning the Kano State Emirate Council’s recent upheaval.

This legal action was initiated by Alhaji Aminu Babba Dan’Agundi, the Sarkin Dawaki Babba, challenging the Kano State Emirate Council (Repeal) Law.

This law dissolving the five Kano Emirates reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.

Justice Liman had previously granted an order to maintain the status quo ante, effectively pausing any actions to implement the controversial law until a detailed review could be conducted on the Fundamental Rights application filed by the parties involved.

However, the strike has put a temporary halt to this judicial review, affecting not just the parties directly involved but also the broader implications for governance and traditional authority structures within Kano State.

As the court awaits the resolution of the labour strike to resume normal operations, the future of the Kano emirate remains uncertain. The legal and social communities eagerly anticipate the next steps in this high-stakes judicial process.

The court order reads: “That parties are hereby ordered to maintain status quo ante the passage and assent of the bill pending the hearing of the Fundamental Rights application.

“That in view of the constitutional and jurisdictional issues apparent on the face of the application, parties shall address the Court on same at the hearing of the Fundamental Rights application, which is fixed for the 3 of June, 2024.

“That in order to maintain the peace and security of the state, an interim injunction of this Honourable Court is granted restraining the 5th 8th Respondents from enforcing, executing, implementing, and operationalizing the Kano State Emirate Council (Repeal) Law.

“That leave is granted to the Plaintiff/Applicant to issue and serve their Concurrent Originating Motion as well as all other court processes on the 6th Defendant in FCT Abuja and outside the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court.

“That an Order of this Honourable Court marking the Plaintiff/Applicant’s Concurrent Originating Motion as well as all other court processes to be served on the 6″ Defendant in FCT Abuja and outside the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court is granted,” the court order, however, reads.

The court, however, adjourned the case until June 3, 2024, to hear the Fundamental Rights application.

However, on the adjourned date of June 3rd, 2024, the court could not hold it as expected due to the strike, as a source at the court informed Vanguard that the matter had been postponed until further notice.

The suit involves the Kano State Government, Kano State House of Assembly, the Speaker of Kano State, the Attorney General of Kano State, the Commissioner of Police of Kano State, the Inspector General of Police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Department of State Security, DSS.