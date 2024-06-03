Breaking: FG, NLC, TUC Sign Agreement As Details Of New Minimum Wage Meeting Emerges

The tripartite meeting of the National Minimum Wage Committee, which started at about 5pm on Monday, concerning a potential increase in the minimum wage, has concluded at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The meeting had delegations from the federal government and the organized labour in attendance.

At the end of the meeting, which lasted for about five hours, the federal government and the labour unions – Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), reached some agreements which were documented and signed by all parties.

Naija News understands that during the meeting, SGF George Akume told the labour leaders that President Bola Tinubu is committed to a minimum wage higher than ₦60,000.

Details later…