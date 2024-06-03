Nigerian Army Officially Hands Over Rescued Kogi Students To Gov Ododo

The Nigerian Army officially handed eight students from Confluence University of Science and Technology Osara, Kogi State, who were rescued on Sunday, to Governor Ahmed Ododo at Army Headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

Out of the 31 students taken, 29 were successfully rescued.

Naija News reports that the handover ceremony was overseen by Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Emekah, the Deputy Chief of Operations (Army), representing Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Emekah highlighted the collaborative efforts of the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, and other security agencies in successfully rescuing the students from the clutches of terrorists.

He noted that the rescue operation was carried out in a dense forest near Oro Ago Village in Kwara State during a thorough clearance mission.

He emphasized that the operation to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators of the heinous crime is still ongoing.

Governor Ododo expressed gratitude to God for the safe rescue of the students, acknowledging the bittersweet feeling due to the loss of two of the abducted students.

He commended President Bola Tinubu and the military for their efforts in combating insecurity in the nation.

Furthermore, Governor Ododo extended his appreciation to the National Security Adviser (NSA) for enhancing the country’s security infrastructure to be more effective, efficient, and technologically advanced.

The Kogi State Governor said, “At this level, I have come to realise that the Nigerian army has all it takes to stamp out kidnapping, banditry and all forms of criminal activities from our land.

“Because the level of synergy, the level of understanding, collaboration and coordination carried out by them professionally is highly commendable and I sincerely appreciate you and your men.

“I want to promise that Kogi State will always be there to partner with you and we are ever ready to answer your call at any point in time and fighting crimes and criminality in our land.

“We have all it takes in terms of equipment and we will continue to collaborate and synergise with your agencies to make sure our land is free of all these criminalities.”

The Governor assured the students that his government would continue to support them and ensure their success in their aspirations and educational pursuits. He stressed that Kogi is a state that is well known to be well blessed with mineral deposits and that deposit must work for the state.

Ododo boasted that the assailants had now known that Kogi was not a safe heaven for them, assuring that no criminal that entered the state would be spared.