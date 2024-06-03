We Want Peter Obi And Others To Return To PDP – Damagum

The acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum has said that the party wants the Labour Party (LP) 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi and former members to return to its fold.

Damagum stated this during an appearance on AIT’s ‘Nigeria Right Now’.

Recall that Obi’s recent meeting with PDP 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and other party chieftains had sparked speculations of an alliance.

When asked to speak about Obi’s recent visits, Damagum was evasive.

The PDP chieftain said, “He (Obi) hasn’t visited me. I am not a poke-noser to be going about trying to know what the visits are all about.”

Asked if he would want Obi back in the PDP, the party chair said, “Not only him. Every other person that has been in this party, we want them back. The party like I told you, is a brand that you cannot take away. It will accommodate all of us. We are making steps in that direction.

“The true position is that the party has not been approached (for a merger). Maybe individuals are talking about that but as of today, we have not had any discussions as a party with any group. PDP has structures all over the country. Look at our performance. PDP can stand alone and win this election. PDP is a solid party and they can come in and join us. But I don’t think for now we are contemplating changing our name for any political party that would not add value to us.”